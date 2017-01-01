Referral & Affiliate Marketing Tool
Virus will create your referral and affiliate marketing program in the next 5 minutes. Your program will spread like a contagious virus by itself.START NOW or check pricing
Viral Waitlist Campaign Tool
If you are planning to launch a new product, this is what you need.
In four simple clicks start collecting early bird signups and put them into a waitlist. Incentivise them to share their referral links to reduce their wait time.
*Cash Incentives with Cryptocurrency coming soon
Milestone Based Referral Rewards
You can start a referral campaign to reward those who bring new customers for you.
Milestone based rewards motivate your affiliates to bring more and more customers for higher and better incentives. Design your milestones with just a few clicks.
*Cash Incentives with Cryptocurrency coming soon
All of them just have good things to talk about Retainly and its Revolution
-
“We’ve been using Retainly to automatically engage our Leads and contacts. Needless to say we’re hugely impressed by the efficiency and value.”
Chris AcebuDigital Marketing Strategy Expert — Philippines
-
“Retainly is the easiest Marketing Automation tool I have ever used. I especialy liked the contacts filtering and Dynamic Segmentation of Leads. Notif is a blessing and has increased my website conversions drastically.”
Garima OjhaMarketing Strategist — Gurgaon, India
-
"Retainly has been a massive plus for my online business — I can now show live notifications of signups that has increased my website Lead Generation.”
Lorenzo GonzalezDigital Marketing Professional — Miami, United States
Virus multiplies your customer base 2 times within a matter of weeks!
or check out feature comparison of plans